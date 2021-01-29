Rainfall totals Total rainfall in inches reported by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, as of 2:30 p.m., for North County locations included: Alisal Reservoir 11.9 Buellton 4.97 Burton Mesa 4.13 Cachuma Reservoir 6.56 Casmalia 4.23 Celite 12.17 Cottonwood Canyon 2.57 Cuyama 1.19 Figueroa Mountain 3.59 Gibraltar Reservoir 5.71 Guadalupe 4.07 Happy Canyon 3.74 Harris Grade 4.31 Las Cruces 8.93 Lompoc 6.76 Los Alamos 4.11 Los Olivos 4.29 Orcutt 3.82 Refugio Pass 9.89 San Marcos Pass 7.65 Santa Maria 3.28 Santa Ynez 4.72 Sisquoc 3.35 Solvang 6.18 Twitchell Reservoir 3.47

Rainfall totals varied widely across northern Santa Barbara County from the storm that blew in late Tuesday night with gale-force winds and drifted away Friday evening after briefly flooding a few roadways, downing a handful of trees and causing numerous fender-benders.

The rainfall this week brought the countywide average to 78% of normal for the year to date but only 39% for the water year, which runs from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 each year, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for the weekend, but National Weather Service forecasters in Oxnard said a mild low-pressure system is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, although rainfall will be light and the storm won’t bring the 30 to 50 mph winds experienced this week.

“This system is expected to produce moderate to fresh, 13 to 24 mph southerly winds and between 0.25 and 0.75 of an of inch of rain,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

After the system passes, skies should be mostly clear, but northwesterly winds will likely pick up to 32 to 46 mph Tuesday afternoon, Lindsey said.

This week’s storm dropped between 3 and 5 inches on most North County areas by 2:30 p.m. Friday, with the least precipitation reported in Cuyama at 1.19 inches and the most — 12.17 inches — recorded at the Celite operation about 2 miles south of Lompoc, according to real-time rainfall totals reported by the County Public Works Department.

Lompoc led North County’s communities with 6.76 inches, which brought the city’s total to 127% of normal for the year to date and 64% of normal for the water year.

Other storm totals included 6.18 inches in Solvang, 4.97 in Buellton, 4.72 in Santa Ynez, 4.33 in Casmalia, 4.29 in Los Olivos, 4.11 in Los Alamos, 4.07 in Guadalupe and 3.28 in Santa Maria.

In the less populated areas, Alisal Reservoir reported 11.9 inches, Refugio Pass received 9.89 inches, San Marcos Pass recorded 7.65 inches, Cachuma Lake received 6.56 inches and Twitchell Reservoir recorded 3.47 inches.

The rain added a few hundred acre-feet of water to North County reservoirs but only increased current storage by a couple of percentage points from last week.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Cachuma was holding 124,433 acre-feet or 64.4% of capacity, Twitchell was at 3,036 acre-feet or 1.6% of capacity, and Gibraltar Reservoir was holding 575 acre-feet or 12.6% of capacity, according to the Flood Control District.

The storm also increased wildland fuel moisture enough to drop the wildfire risk from high to moderate in Los Padres National Forest, where campfire restrictions are scheduled to end Sunday unless they’re renewed.

However, Santa Barbara County Fire Department still listed fire danger on lands under its protection as high Friday.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reported only a few weather-related power outages Friday, most affecting single customers, although three outages on the west side of Santa Maria combined to leave 21 customers without electricity.