A blustery storm that swooped through Santa Barbara County over the weekend dropped widely varying amounts of rain but pushed almost all areas to above normal for this time in the rain year that began Sept. 1.

Minor damage — mostly from downed tree limbs — was reported around the North County, where winds ranged from 30 to 35 mph but reportedly gusted to more than 50 mph.

Rainfall as of 8 a.m. Monday ranged from a low of 0.6 of an inch in Cuyama to a high of 7.33 inches at San Marcos Pass, according to the County Flood Control District’s Rainfall and Reservoir Summary.

Weekend rain leaves Minami Park in Santa Maria flooded and reflecting a play structure Monday morning, although the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District reported the city only received 0.99 of an inch during the three-day storm.

