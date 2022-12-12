Weekend rain leaves Minami Park in Santa Maria flooded and reflecting a play structure Monday morning, although the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District reported the city only received 0.99 of an inch during the three-day storm.
A blustery storm that swooped through Santa Barbara County over the weekend dropped widely varying amounts of rain but pushed almost all areas to above normal for this time in the rain year that began Sept. 1.
Minor damage — mostly from downed tree limbs — was reported around the North County, where winds ranged from 30 to 35 mph but reportedly gusted to more than 50 mph.
Rainfall as of 8 a.m. Monday ranged from a low of 0.6 of an inch in Cuyama to a high of 7.33 inches at San Marcos Pass, according to the County Flood Control District’s Rainfall and Reservoir Summary.
Santa Maria only recorded 0.99 of an inch at the Public Works Department, but Lompoc reported 2.20 inches at City Hall from the three-day storm.
No one was available from the County Water Agency to comment on how the rainfall might affect reservoirs and groundwater, but Cachuma Lake rose by 0.3% from its total last Monday morning following that weekend’s rain.
Most of that increase, from 60,162 acre-feet, or 31.2% of its 192,978-acre-foot capacity, last week to 60,790 acre-feet, or 31.5% of capacity, this week likely came mostly from the rain that fell directly on the lake rather than runoff.
Twitchell Reservoir remained too low to measure as of Monday.
Some selected rainfall totals in inches in the North County included 2.10 in Buellton, 3.00 at Bradbury Dam, or Cachuma Lake, 2.31 on Figueroa Mountain, 1.72 at Los Alamos, 2.69 in Santa Ynez and 0.98 in Sisquoc.
Countywide, the percentage of “normal to date” rainfall is 172%; last Monday, it was 123%, according to the Flood Control District.
“Normal to date” refers to the average amount received by a specific area on that date from the start of the water year.
Percentages of “normal to date” rainfall for North County areas range from 135% in Sisquoc to 247% on San Marcos Pass, district figures show.
Other percentages for select North County communities are 158% for Buellton, 150% for Bradbury Dam, 140% for Cuyama, 158% for Figueroa Mountain, 245% for Lompoc, 185% for Los Alamos, 189% for Santa Maria and 170% for Santa Ynez.
Residents of northern Santa Barbara County can look forward to mostly clear skies for the rest of the week, although the National Weather Service warned Santa Maria Valley residents of frost after 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, when temperatures were forecast to drop to 35 degrees.
Lows for the rest of the week were expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s with highs in the upper 50s.
In Lompoc, highs will rise from about 57 on Tuesday to 62 by Friday, with lows rising from 36 on Tuesday to about 40 on Friday.
Santa Ynez Valley residents can expect lows to rise from 31 degrees Tuesday to 36 by Friday, with highs climbing from 58 on Tuesday to 65 by Friday.
Light showers are forecast for Santa Maria and Lompoc areas from Friday into Sunday.
