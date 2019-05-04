A color run originally planned for St. Patrick’s Day but was rained out was resurrected Saturday as the Cinco de Mayo Color Run at the Elks Unocal Events Center in Santa Maria.
Sunny skies greeted those who turned out for the all-ages 5K walk and run presented by Toyota of Santa Maria, American General Media and Elks Recreation.
Participants could join in Zumba warm-up exercises before heading out to get splashed with brightly colored powders as they navigated the course, some giving little shrieks and yells as they were enveloped with orange, blue, purple, yellow, green and pink clouds of dust and most laughing as they left the billowing colors behind.
After completing their journey up, down and around the moderate 5K course, walkers and runners joined in a dance party hosted by DJ EWrek, relaxed in a beer garden or grabbed something to eat from on-site food trucks.
The event also included prize giveaways.
Entry fees for the color run will benefit programs supported by Elks Recreation, an event spokesman said.