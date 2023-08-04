Nipomo is rocking this weekend.
The 55th annual Rainbow of Gems show, hosted by the Orcutt Mineral Society, started Friday and will continue through Sunday.
The event is being held at Nipomo High School, located at 525 N. Thompson Road in Nipomo.
The event features three days of one-of-a-kind rocks, fossils, jewelry and lapidary goods from around the world.
Admission and parking are free for the family-friendly event that also features kids activities, like a treasure chest with prizes.
Food and drinks are available for purchase. The multi-day event is filling several buildings on the Nipomo High campus with rocks and gems and also occupying space in the school's parking lots. There are over 50 dealers inside and outside for the event.
The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Questions can be directed to (805) 928-6848 and more information can be found at omsinc.org.
The Orcutt Mineral Society is a member of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and the California Federation of Mineralogical Societies.