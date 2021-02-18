Junior high and high schoolers in Santa Maria are invited to create a colorful wall macramé with activity kits from the Santa Maria Public Library.
Kits contain all the needed materials and design ideas to make a rainbow macramé creation, perfect for hanging on a wall to brighten up a space, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Online registration for kits is available via the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library beginning Saturday. Kit pickup begins the same day and lasts through Feb. 27 during sidewalk pickup hours at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the library run from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
For more information about library branch locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.