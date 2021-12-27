Storms rolling through the area back to back for the past week have dropped more than 3 to nearly 9 inches of rain at various northern Santa Barbara County locations, and a couple of more are forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday and into Thursday.
But it appears New Year’s Day will be dry but unseasonably cool in some of the lower elevations, according to the National Weather Service Office in Oxnard.
“Temperatures will remain significantly below average for this time of year, with cold overnight temperatures expected away from the coast,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said. “Dry weather is expected Friday through the upcoming holiday weekend.”
It’s too early to tell how much the series of storms will affect the county’s reservoirs and groundwater basins, but Cachuma Lake and Gibraltar Reservoir that feeds it have both shown increases in the amount of water stored there this month.
Over the course of December, Cachuma Lake added 882 acre-feet to hold 48.1% of its 193,305-acre-foot capacity, while Gibraltar Reservoir increased by 915 acre-feet to 23.5% of its 4,693-acre-foot capacity.
The level in Twitchell Reservoir remains too low to be measured in terms of its 194,971-acre-foot capacity.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, roughly the amount of water required to meet the annual needs of four to 10 people in most urban environments.
A few trees reportedly were downed by gusty winds and saturated ground over the weekend; however, the steady but moderate periodic rainfall over the past week has not been enough to trigger debris flows from hillsides scorched by the Alisal fire.
On Dec. 23, the County Office of Emergency Management did warn residents below the burn area to be prepared to shelter in place or head for higher ground if thunderstorms should develop there.
A Christmas Day storm spawned what Goleta Valley residents called a “tornado-like” weather anomaly that felled trees, sent carport roofs down onto parked vehicles, pulled up garden flowers and lifted a shed from a high school track and dropped it in a yard two blocks away.
The National Weather Service is investigating the anomaly to determine what it was.
After heavy rains pelted the area late Christmas Day, skies were partly cloudy Sunday and overnight until a fast-moving storm brought light to moderate rainfall to the North County on Monday.
Brief heavy downpours were experienced in isolated areas around Santa Maria, but for the most part, rainfall totaled less than half an inch.
“Tuesday should be dry for the most part but cool with highs only in the 50s, which is a good 10 or more degrees below normal for most coast [and] valley areas,” the meteorologist said.
“The next system [for Wednesday and Thursday] continues to provide some challenges in terms of timing and amounts,” he said, noting earlier models showed the heaviest rainfall would hit western portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
But as of Monday afternoon, the weather models indicated most of the rain would bypass those areas and hit Los Angeles County.
For the North County, forecasters are calling for an 80% chance of rain Tuesday night and a 90% chance Wednesday, falling to a 70% chance Wednesday night and a 40% chance early Thursday.
Here are some seven-day precipitation totals from around the area, measured in inches, as of 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department:
- Buellton 3.01
- Burton Mesa 3.16
- Cachuma Lake 3.34
- Casmalia 2.40
- Cuyama 1.40
- Figueroa Mountain 4.46
- Gibraltar Reservoir 4.96
- Guadalupe 2.60
- Harris Grade 3.44
- Las Cruces 4.46
- Lompoc 2.83
- Los Alamos 2.74
- Los Olivos 2.98
- Orcutt 2.77
- Refugio Pass 6.89
- San Marcos Pass 8.72
- Santa Maria 2.55
- Santa Ynez 3.41
- Solvang 3.26