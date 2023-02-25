As of 2 p.m. on Friday, the 24-hour rainfall total at the Vandenberg RAWS station was 1.04 inches. The Santa Ynez Airport reported 0.26 of an inch, while the Santa Maria Airport only recorded 0.06 of an inch of rain.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected from Friday evening into Saturday morning. Rain showers will continue through Saturday afternoon, with a break in the weather expected on Sunday.
Another storm will produce rain on Monday into Tuesday next week. Gale-force northwesterly winds are forecast on Wednesday, followed by dry, warmer and mostly clear weather on Thursday, Friday into next Saturday.
Two 1,006 millibar low-pressure systems over Central California will cartwheel around each other and gradually move into Southern California on Saturday. They will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds and rain showers through Saturday afternoon, with snow levels at 2,500 feet.
Total rainfall amounts will range between 0.50 and 1.25 inches on Saturday for most of the northern Santa Barbara County area. Much heavier rainfall is expected in Southern California.
Highs this weekend will only reach the mid-50s, with lows into the low-30s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and mid-30s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc).
A break in the weather is expected on Saturday night into Sunday under partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures.
A cold front will move to the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and periods of rain. Total rainfall amounts with this system should be about 1 inch. Snow levels will be near 3,000 feet.
March will start windy and cold as a steep pressure gradient develops as a 1,041 millibar Eastern Pacific High to the west-northwest and a trough of low pressure moves to the southeast.
This condition will create moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55 mph) northwesterly winds and a chance of a few scattered rain showers on Wednesday.
High pressure over the Great Basin will produce gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds from Thursday into Saturday. This offshore flow will create primarily clear skies with cool mornings and mild afternoons.
The next chance for rain will be on March 4 and 5.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/51 35/54 42/55 40/55 39/53 33/60 35/62 37/64
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
34/49 30/55 37/55 35/55 34/53 31/61 33/62 35/63
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
38/51 36/55 44/56 42/55 41/54 36/60 37/63 39/65
Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 52 degrees through Friday.
A 6- to 8-foot westerly (275-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday, decreasing to 4- to 6-feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Monday morning.
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly swell (with an 8- to 13-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Monday afternoon and remain at this height through Tuesday.
Increasing northwesterly winds off the California coastline will generate a 10- to 12-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Wednesday, to 5- to 7-feet on Thursday, and 3- to 5-feet by Friday.
