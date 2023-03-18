Like most of last week, a stormy pattern will continue this week as periods of rain persist into the first part of spring.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds will produce mostly clear skies on Saturday morning and afternoon before clouds increase on Saturday night.
High temperatures on Saturday will reach the high-60s to the low-70s throughout the Central Coast.
A 1,007 millibar low-pressure system and associated warm and cold fronts will create moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds, mostly cloudy skies, and rain.
Steady rain is forecast on Sunday morning, turning to scattered rain showers on Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.33 and 0.66 of an inch, with snow levels at 6,000 feet.
A break in the rain will develop Monday afternoon and night, the first day of spring.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph with gusts to 45 mph) southerly winds and moderate to heavy rain will develop on Tuesday into Wednesday as a 1,001 millibar storm moves slowly through the Central Coast.
This low-pressure system should generate between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain, with snow levels lowering to 4,000 feet.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Thursday into Friday, with a chance of rain by next weekend. Unsettled weather conditions are expected into the following week.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/67 49/61 51/59 49/56 43/57 40/60 40/59 41/61
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/70 47/60 47/59 45/56 40/57 37/62 38/58 37/61
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/67 46/61 50/60 49/58 44/58 42/59 41/60 42/62
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Friday.
A 2- to 3-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday.
Increasing southerly winds along the California coastline will generate 4- to 6-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas (with a 3- to 7-second period) on Sunday into Monday, building to 8- to 10-feet on Tuesday.
A 9- to 11-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is expected along our coastline on Wednesday, decreasing to 6- to 8-feet with the same period on Thursday into Friday.
This Date in Weather History (March 18):
1925 - The great Tri-State Tornado occurred, the deadliest tornado in U.S. history. The tornado claimed 695 lives (including 234 at Murphysboro IL and 148 at West Frankfort IL), and caused $17 million property damage. It cut a swath of destruction 219 miles long and as much as a mile wide from east central Missouri to southern Indiana between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The tornado leveled a school in West Frankfort IL, and picked up 16 students setting them down unharmed 150 yards away. Seven other tornadoes claimed an additional 97 lives that day. (David Ludlum)
1989 - A storm in the western U.S. produced heavy rain in California, with heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada Range. Venado CA was drenched with 5.40 inches of rain in 24 hours.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.