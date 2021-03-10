After weeks of mostly dry weather, rain finally returned to northern Santa Barbara County late Tuesday night, blown in by an upper-level low that dropped daytime temperatures and brought thunderstorms, hail and even snow to local mountains.

Rain moved in late Tuesday night, and as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, most areas had received half to three-quarters of an inch, with the lowest rainfall at 0.27 of an inch reported in Sisquoc and Cuyama and the highest at 1.22 inches recorded at San Marcos Pass, where snow and hail also were reported.

Some of the totals from around the area included 0.79 of an inch in Santa Maria, 0.72 in Lompoc, 0.49 in Los Alamos, 0.56 in Buellton and 0.73 in Santa Ynez.

But localized heavy downpours were reported at scattered locations as the cold upper-level air mass interacted with solar heating at the surface to create what John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, called a “convectional atmosphere.”

“‘Convection’ just means movement,” Lindsey explained. “When you have an upper-level low, there’s a lot of cold air up there, and that cold air falls. At the same time, the sun warms the Earth’s surface, which causes the air to flow upward.

“When it ascends, it reaches its dew point and forms cumulus clouds,” he said. “You get really unstable air, and all that movement creates friction, which causes thunderstorms, and thunderstorms produce heavy winds, lightning and hail.”

Daytime temperatures Wednesday only reached the upper 40s in some North County areas.

Lindsey said the storm brought various areas periods of sunshine as well as periods “when extremely heavy rain fell … which is so typical of convective air.”

“Depending on where you are, it can make a big difference in the amount of rain you get,” he added. “If you happen to be right under one of those cells, you can get a lot of rain.”

Eastern Santa Maria was under one of those cells early Wednesday morning when a downpour, punctuated by a rumble of thunder, left some city streets covered with large puddles and gutters full of flowing water for a short time.

The rain led to the usual collection of fender-benders on the county’s roads, most of them minor.

Wet pavement could have been a factor in a crash about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday that killed a 21-year-old Guadalupe woman on southbound Highway 101 just north of the Highway 1 interchange near Gaviota, but the California Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause.

Heavy hail on Highway 154 at San Marcos Pass could have contributed to multiple crashes at that location around 11:20 a.m. when a car went off the roadway north of the Cold Spring Bridge.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported hail and snow on the highway, and the CHP said an AMR ambulance responding to the crash would have to be escorted over the bridge because the surface was frozen.

The multiple crashes forced Caltrans to close the highway all the way from Highway 246 in Santa Ynez to Highway 192 in Santa Barbara, but it was reopened about 1:30 p.m. after the wreckage was cleared and the bridge thawed out.

Not much more rain is expected from the remnants of the storm nor from a cold front anticipated to roll in Sunday.

Lindsey said Thursday morning should be dry, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Friday morning also should be clear, with a slight chance of showers again that afternoon.

No more than a tenth of an inch is expected from the showers either afternoon, he said.

Saturday will be dry, but a mostly dry front is forecast to arrive Sunday morning, bringing a slight chance of showers Sunday and Monday afternoons.

“The big story is the strong, gale-force northwesterly winds Sunday and into Monday,” Lindsey said.

Dry weather is expected into next Friday, when another slight chance of showers is forecast, but after that no rain is in sight, according to the long-range forecast models.

“It’s hard to say it will stay dry all the way through March — it’s such a good rain month,” Lindsey said. “But I don’t see a March miracle or even mini-March miracle. Of course, long-range models are subject to a lot of change.”

Reservoir levels The current storage and percent of capacity in Santa Barbara County reservoirs reported by the County Public Works Department included: Twitchell Reservoir: 3,116 acre-feet, 1.6% Cachuma Reservoir: 121,577 acre-feet, 62.9% Gibraltar Reservoir: 623 acre-feet, 13.7% An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, roughly the amount of water required to meet the annual needs of four to 10 people in most urban environments.

Rainfall totals Rainfall at various North County locations reported by the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday included: Buellton 0.60 Burton Mesa 0.57 Cachuma Reservoir 0.57 Casmalia 0.35 Cuyama 0.27 Figueroa Mountain 0.67 Guadalupe 0.56 Harris Grade 0.51 Las Cruces 0.57 Lompoc 0.72 Los Alamos 0.49 Los Olivos 0.57 Orcutt 0.48 San Marcos Pass 1.22 Santa Maria 0.79 Santa Ynez 0.73 Sisquoc 0.27 Solvang 0.56 Twitchell Reservoir 0.79