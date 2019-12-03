Following a series of storms that drenched the North County area over Thanksgiving weekend, the Santa Maria Valley is expected to remain wet Wednesday.
A storm system will bring moderate to heavy rain into Wednesday morning, soaking the Santa Maria Valley with anywhere from 0.75 to 1 inch of rain, said Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
“We’re looking for rain to move in [Tuesday night] and until Wednesday,” he said. “The bulk of the rain will be gone by noon on Wednesday, but there could be a few lingering showers.”
Wednesday morning’s rainfall, which might accompany a thunderstorm, will also bring 20 to 25 mph gusts of wind.
Precipitation will be similar throughout the North County except in the Santa Ynez Valley, especially along the south-facing mountain slopes, where rainfall totals from the storm system could exceed 2 inches, Fisher said.
Thursday and Friday are expected to provide a two-day reprieve from the rain, Fisher said, adding that a weaker storm system may be moving into the region Friday night and Saturday.
“Were a little uncertain about what’s happening this weekend — some models say no rain, some say about a half-inch,” he said. “If we get rain, it’ll be a weaker storm, but we’ll know more later this week.”
Last week’s storms brought just under 1.98 inches of rain to the Santa Maria Valley.
As of Monday morning — according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District — Santa Maria has received around 93% of its normal rainfall to date, or since Sept. 1, the start of the water year.
The rainfall received by the city sits above the normal precipitation to date for the county, which is at 80% for the year.
Temperatures are expected to remain moderate to chilly through Sunday, with a forecast high of 61 degrees Wednesday, 62 on Thursday, 63 on Friday and 61 on Saturday.
Lows will hover around the low 50s and high 40s.