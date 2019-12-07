{{featured_button_text}}

Despite a light drizzle, the Lompoc Children’s Christmas Season Parade went off without a hitch Friday evening and was followed by the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree.

More than 60 entrants made their way down H Street and along Ocean Avenue in the parade, which started just after dusk.

Spectators, many of them wrapped in blankets on a chilly evening, lined the sidewalks for the annual event, which carried the theme "Ringing In the Holidays."

Among the participants in the parade were school bands and dance teams, various youth groups, local businesses and nonprofit organizations, and local civic leaders.

The parade was led by the Vandenberg Air Force Base Honor Guard, and Santa Claus brought up the rear.

120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 03.jpg

Santa travels along North H Street in his "display sleigh" during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
The parade was followed by a festive gathering at Centennial Park, where the community tree was lighted.

Several children and families met and, in some cases, took photos with Santa Claus at that downtown post-parade get-together.

The events were coordinated by the Lompoc Recreation Division and the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.

