More than 60 entrants made their way down H Street and along Ocean Avenue in the parade, which started just after dusk.
Spectators, many of them wrapped in blankets on a chilly evening, lined the sidewalks for the annual event, which carried the theme "Ringing In the Holidays."
Among the participants in the parade were school bands and dance teams, various youth groups, local businesses and nonprofit organizations, and local civic leaders.
Santa travels along North H Street in his "display sleigh" during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The parade was followed by a festive gathering at Centennial Park, where the community tree was lighted.
Several children and families met and, in some cases, took photos with Santa Claus at that downtown post-parade get-together.
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 04.jpg
Lompoc Valley 4-H Club members wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 03.jpg
Santa travels along North H Street in his "display sleigh" during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 01.jpg
Dancers from Garcia Dance Studio perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 02.jpg
The Vandenberg Middle School Marching Band performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 05.jpg
Riders on the SAVE and the Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center float wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 06.jpg
Riders on the La Purisima Concepcion School float wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 07.jpg
American Legion Riders Chapter 211 perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 08.jpg
The Cabrillo High School Marching Band performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 09.jpg
Mayor Jenelle Osborne waves on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 10.jpg
The Vandenberg Air Force Base Honor Guard leads the on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 11.jpg
Drill team members of the Cabrillo High School Marching Band perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 12.jpg
Lompoc Family YMCA members march on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 13.jpg
A goat from Village Vet Clinic performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 14.jpg
The entry from RP Arevalos Heating Co./Lompoc Girls Softball Association ride on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 15.jpg
Riders on the La Purisima Concepcion School float wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 16.jpg
Lompoc City Council Member Dirk Starbuck waves on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 17.jpg
The entry from Moms Club of Lompoc performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 18.jpg
Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Queens wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 19.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 20.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 21.jpg
A spectator on North H Street watches the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 22.jpg
Dancers from Danza Azteca perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 23.jpg
The entry from Universal Electric performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 24.jpg
Terrones Plumbing/Vargas Jewelers wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 25.jpg
Lompoc Foursquare Church drives on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 26.jpg
The entry from Lompoc Foursquare Church performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 27.jpg
A member of the Vandenberg Air Force Base Jet Gymnastics Team performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 28.jpg
The Vandenberg Air Force Base Jet Gymnastics Team performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 29.jpg
Lompoc City Council Member Victor Vega waves on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 30.jpg
Cheerleaders from Vandenberg Village Youth Football march in the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 31.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 32.jpg
The entry from Catholic Charities/Food Pantry performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 33.jpg
The entry from Lompoc Valley Baptist Church performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 34.jpg
The entry from Remax Mission Realty performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 35.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 36.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 37.jpg
The entry from Fortified Tattoo Company drives on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 38.jpg
The Los Berros Performing Arts Dance Team performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 39.jpg
The entry from Los Berros Visual Performing Arts performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 40.jpg
Spectators bundle up on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 41.jpg
The entry from Fillmore Elementary School performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 42.jpg
Lompoc Youth Football League cheerleaders perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 43.jpg
Lompoc Youth Football League members wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 44.jpg
The entry from Cub Scouts Pack 2103 performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 45.jpg
The entry from Cub Scouts Pack 2103 performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 46.jpg
The entry from Girl Scouts performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 47.jpg
The entry from Girl Scouts performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 48.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 49.jpg
Performers from the Lompoc High Dance Line perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 57.jpg
The entry from Trivium Charter School performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 58.jpg
Dancers from Garcia Dance Studio perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 59.jpg
Dancers from Garcia Dance Studio perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 60.jpg
Participants from Gymnastics North perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 61.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 62.jpg
The entry from City Of Lompoc Electric Department performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 63.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 64.jpg
The Vandenberg Middle School Marching Band performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 65.jpg
The entry from the Lompoc Valley Festival Association performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 66.jpg
The entry from Kings Barbershop performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 67.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 68.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 69.jpg
Lompoc FFA performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 70.jpg
Lompoc FFA performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 71.jpg
The entry from Barkin Dog Park performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 72.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 73.jpg
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 74.jpg
Santa travels on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter