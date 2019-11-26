The first significant rain in more than six months is forecast to move onto the Central Coast on Wednesday, with up to 1.5 inches possible through the weekend and snow levels falling to 5,000 feet.
The forecast is good news for firefighters battling the Cave fire above Santa Barbara, which grew to 4,262 acres, prompted evacuations and had zero containment Tuesday morning. But it's a complication for the thousands of people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.
A tightly-wound 978 millibar storm will develop off Oregon and vigorous upper-level winds will intensify the associated cold front as it moves southward through the Central Coast on Wednesday morning, with moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds and moderate to heavy rain, according to John Lindsey, Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist.
An intense 529 decameter upper-level low-pressure system will follow on Thanksgiving Day, with numerous convective rain showers and a chance of lightning and hail. This system also will bring in a cold airmass from Canada. Partly cloudy skies and a few showers will continue into Friday morning.
Total rainfall amounts are forecast to range between 0.75 and 1.5 inches. Snow levels will fall rapidly behind Wednesday's cold front, with snow levels beginning around 5,000 feet, then lowering to 2,500 feet by Wednesday night into Thanksgiving, Lindsey said. One to 3 feet of snow is possible through the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi passes like Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, impacting holiday travel.
Low temperatures will drop to the high 20s in the inland valleys by Friday and Saturday morning. In other words, freezing temperatures are forecast throughout much of the Central Coast.
High temperatures are expected to reach only the low to mid-50s on Wednesday into Saturday. Another storm could bring fresh gale-force to strong gale-force (39 to 54 mph) southerly winds, heavy rain and high southerly seas on Saturday into Sunday, according to Lindsey.