Stormy weather on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning dumped up to an inch of rain on the Cave fire, extinguishing its flames and prompting a demobilization of firefighter resources pulled from other parts of the state, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire broke out around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Painted Cave Road and Highway 154 and rapidly expanded to thousands of acres in a 12-hour period due to high winds and thick, dry vegetation.
The fire approached the northern city limits of Santa Barbara, although County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said firefighters were successful in holding back the fire by attacking key spots, including the area of San Antonio Creek Road.
No injures or permanent structure damage were reported from the fire.
On Tuesday, the fire expanded to 4,330 acres with 10% containment, although Eliason expects the latter number to grow.
"The rain really helped us out," Eliason said. "That number is going to increase later today."
In the meantime, Eliason said, fire crews are monitoring some spots of the burn scar that still are smoldering.
Hundreds of firefighters from agencies that included the Ventura, Los Angeles, Kern, San Bernardino, Orange county fire departments are expected to begin their return home Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday, Eliason said, adding that at least 600 firefighters were dispatched to the Cave fire at one point.
On Wednesday morning, Santa Barbara County officials lifted all evacuation orders, including those for debris flow warning areas below the burn area. Eliason said officials are evaluating repopulation plans.
More than 5,400 residents were evacuated, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.
Highway 154 from remains closed from Cathedral Oaks Road to Painted Cave Road, except to residents who live in the area. East Camino Cielo Road from Painted Cave Road to Gibraltar Road is closed due to continued fire rehabilitation work in the area.
Southern California Edison reported on Wednesday morning that efforts were being made to restore power to approximately 100 residents in the immediate vicinity of the Cave fire.
Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out in the area of East Camino Cielo and Highway 154.
The evacuation center at Goleta Valley Community Center was set to close Wednesday. For questions concerning animal sheltering, residents were advised to call 805-681-4332.
The Emergency Operations Center and Call Center also was set to close Wednesday. Evacuated residents returning home who have a need for wheelchair or other specialized transport were advised to contact their routine paratransit provider.