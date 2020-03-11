Rain could wash out Santa Maria Raceway's first practice session

If the ground dries out, there will be an open practice for all racing divisions except Go Karts.

A $40 pit pass will get drivers onto the track.

“We’ll need a day or two of sunshine so we can get the equipment out to prepare the track,” said Castaneda. “We should know by Friday if we’ll be able to get the track ready in time.”

Even if the skies clear and the sun comes out to dry the 1/3-mile dirt oval, Sunday’s practice session might still be in jeopardy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It looks like more rain is in the forecast for Sunday [and Monday and Tuesday],” said Castaneda. “Every time we look at the forecast, it changes.”

The first weekend of racing is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22.

Saturday, March 21, will feature Pro Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.

Sunday, March 22, will be the first of several Smith’s Kart Nights.

“The Kart Nights are sponsored by Ron Smith of Smith Alarms,” said Castaneda. “We open up the Go Kart track and people bring their karts out for a night of racing.”

QRC Outlaw Karts, Mini Dwarfs and Flat Karts will be featured.