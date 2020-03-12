Rain, coronavirus concern washes out Santa Maria Raceway's first practice session

Santa Maria Raceway at Stadium805 has canceled Sunday's scheduled first practice session of the 2020 season.
The recent rain had been the immediate concern but the spreading threat of coronavirus led Raceway officials to take action.
"It is partly because of the wet conditions but we've been in constant contact with state and county officials and they recommended that all large-scale events be canceled for the good of the community," said David Castaneda, the Event Director and General Manager of Santa Maria Raceway at Stadium805 on Thursday evening. "So we're taking their advice and won't hold our planned open practice session."
The week began with the better part of three days of rain which put the Raceway's first on-track event of the year in jeopardy.
“It's looking pretty grim,” said Castaneda on Wednesday. “It’s looking like it might be a little too soggy. We might not have enough time to get the track prepared."
Castaneda said Thursday that there might be enough time to get the 1/3-mile dirt oval ready in time but concern over public safety was the over-riding factor in making the decision to call off Sunday’s practice.
The first weekend of racing is still scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22.
Saturday, March 21, will feature Pro Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.
"Things are pretty fluid right now," said Castaneda. "But we'll continue to stay on top of it, monitor the situation and stay in contact with state and county officials and then make the best call about whether we can race March 21-22."
Sunday, March 22, will be the first of several Smith’s Kart Nights.
“The Kart Nights are sponsored by Ron Smith of Smith Alarms,” said Castaneda. “We open up the Go Kart track and people bring their karts out for a night of racing.”
QRC Outlaw Karts, Mini Dwarfs and Flat Karts will be featured.
“Opening night and the first Kart Night look good and then a week later [on March 29] we’ll have The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars back for the first time in 21 years,” said Castaneda. “That will be the biggest night of racing we’ve had in 21 years.”
For now, the Raceway is still hoping the World of Outlaws race night will go off as planned.
"We're in constant contact with the World of Outlaws officials," said Castaneda. "We've still got some time to see if coronavirus is spreading or not. We'll take all the advice the state and county give us. There is the chance they may want all large-scale events shut down. If that's what they recommend, we'll follow their recommendation."
"Obviously, we're hoping for everyone's safety first."
If the Outlaws do get to race, IMCA Sport Mods and Dwarf cars will share the spotlight.
As with so many organizations, track management is taking a proactive approach to preventing the spread of coronavirus [COVID-19].
“In addition to getting guidance from the state and monitoring what the schools are doing, we’re adding additional hand sanitizing stations and will make announcements advising people to wash their hands and not to shake hands with others,"said Castaneda. "We’ll urge everyone, fans and staff, to take the proper precautions.”
They've also called off Saturday's concert with El Coyote and Los Originales.
The World of Outlaws Sprint Car series will kick off the Santa Maria Raceway's 2020 season. The outlaws call themselves the 'Greatest Show on Dirt."