Much like last week, an unsettled weather pattern will continue with gale-force southerly winds, periods of rain, and high sea and swell. This week will also be an excellent time to break out your coats and sweaters, as high temperatures will remain below the 60s.
An intense 532 decameter upper-level low-pressure system off the Northern California coastline will move southward toward the Central Coast Saturday into Sunday. A warm front associated with this system will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph with gusts to 45 mph) southerly winds and gentle to moderate rain on Saturday morning and afternoon.
Following close behind, a cold front will create moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55 mph) along the coastline and moderate to heavy rain throughout the Central Coast Saturday evening through Saturday night.
The center of the storm (998 millibars) will move over the Central Coast on Sunday into Monday morning with widely scattered showers, decreasing winds, and dropping snow levels. In fact, snow levels will drop to approximately 3,000 feet by Sunday night into Monday morning.
Total rainfall amounts will range between one and two inches with up to four inches along the southerly-facing mountain slopes due to orographic enhancement.
Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-30s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and low to mid-40s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), while daytime highs will range from the mid to high-50s throughout the Central Coast.
Rain showers will end by Monday afternoon, and the skies will clear as the wind shifts out of the north and increases to moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) levels through Tuesday.
A cold front will move through the Central Coast on Wednesday with increasing southerly winds, mid to high-level clouds, and a chance of rain showers.
Another storm is forecast with gale-force southerly winds and rain next Friday and Saturday.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/58 46/54 39/54 35/55 37/54 35/57 36/58 41/54
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
36/59 40/58 34/55 30/57 32/57 34/58 33/59 35/59
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
46/60 46/57 40/55 36/57 38/58 37/59 38/59 42/59
A strong northerly flowing current combined with less upwelling, has brought a warmer body of seawater to the Central Coast. Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 61 degrees through Friday.
Saturday’s gales will generate 10- to 12-foot southerly (190-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 3- to 14-second period) and will remain at this level through Sunday.
A 12- to 14-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Monday, decreasing to 6- to 8-feet with the same period on Tuesday.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) will develop along our coastline on Wednesday through Thursday. Increasing southerly seas are forecast next Friday and Saturday.
This Date in Weather History (Dec. 10):
1932 - Very cold weather prevailed along the West Coast. San Francisco received 0.8 inch of snow, and at the airport the temperature dipped to 20 degrees. In Sacramento, the mercury dipped to 17 degrees to establish an all-time record low for that location.
Morning lows were below freezing from the 9th to the 15th in Sacramento and the high on the 11th was just 34 degrees. The cold wave dealt severe damage to truck crops and orange groves in the Sacramento Valley. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Strong Santa Ana winds developed across Southern California and parts of Central California. Winds in Kern County gusted to 100 mph near the Grapevine. The high winds reduced visibilities to near zero in the desert areas, closing major interstate highways east of Ontario. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary).
Electric Outage Preparedness Tips:
1) Have battery operated flashlights with fresh batteries on hand
2) Have battery operated radios with fresh batteries ready for updates on storm conditions and outage updates
3) Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator and freezer during an outage to prevent food from spoiling
4) Secure or put away any outside items that can be blown by high winds into overhead power lines.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.