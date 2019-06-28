{{featured_button_text}}
Flower Fest parade preparation

Dana Huff finishes adding flowers to the queen's float Friday afternoon at the Lompoc Valley Festival Association office as it's prepared for Saturday's Lompoc Flower Festival parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the corner of North H Street and College Avenue and make its way to Ryon Park.

 Len Wood, Staff

