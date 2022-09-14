Solvang City Council members questioned city staff Monday after learning the Downtown Plaza Concept public workshop held July 18 did not include any of the council members’ recommendations.

“None of these ideas were ideas that were proffered by our city council. This was either staff and/or consultants,” Mayor Charlie Uhrig said.

Council concerns were raised after City Manager Xenia Bradford gave her report on the workshop. There, the city sought community input on a conceptual pedestrian precinct in the village.

