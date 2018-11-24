Public votes in an online competition earned a $500 grant for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office that will be used to buy a ballistic vest for the newest K-9 officer, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
From Oct. 18 through Nov. 2, members of the public could vote once every 12 hours for the K-9 program they wanted to receive funds from the Aftermath K9 Grant program, which had a total of $16,500 available to the eight law enforcement agencies in the country that received the most votes.
The program with the most votes received $5,000.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said the $500 grant will be used to purchase a protective vest for K-9 Officer Duke, who is assigned to northern Santa Barbara County and will be trained in detecting explosives.
“We appreciate everyone who voted for us in this nationwide contest and, as a result, provided additional funding to support the ongoing costs necessary to keep our K-9 Unit going,” Hoover said.
“Thank you to the Aftermath K9 Grant for recognizing the important work that K-9 teams are doing across the country,” she said, also thanking K9 Ballistics for purchasing a new bed for Duke and supporting the sheriff’s K-9 Unit over the years.
The Aftermath K-9 Grant was founded to showcase, support and reward the unique contributions made by law enforcement and their K-9 units across the country.
To help support the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, visit the Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse website at www.sheriffsposse.org and click on the Project Deputy Dog tab.