K-9 Duke in new bed

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office newest K-9 Officer Duke lounges in his new bed purchased by K9 Ballistics. The sheriff’s K-9 Unit was also awarded a $500 Aftermath K9 Grant that will be used to purchase Duke a protective vest.

 Contributed photo

Public votes in an online competition earned a $500 grant for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office that will be used to buy a ballistic vest for the newest K-9 officer, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

From Oct. 18 through Nov. 2, members of the public could vote once every 12 hours for the K-9 program they wanted to receive funds from the Aftermath K9 Grant program, which had a total of $16,500 available to the eight law enforcement agencies in the country that received the most votes.

The program with the most votes received $5,000.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said the $500 grant will be used to purchase a protective vest for K-9 Officer Duke, who is assigned to northern Santa Barbara County and will be trained in detecting explosives.

“We appreciate everyone who voted for us in this nationwide contest and, as a result, provided additional funding to support the ongoing costs necessary to keep our K-9 Unit going,” Hoover said.

“Thank you to the Aftermath K9 Grant for recognizing the important work that K-9 teams are doing across the country,” she said, also thanking K9 Ballistics for purchasing a new bed for Duke and supporting the sheriff’s K-9 Unit over the years.

The Aftermath K-9 Grant was founded to showcase, support and reward the unique contributions made by law enforcement and their K-9 units across the country.

To help support the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, visit the Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse website at www.sheriffsposse.org and click on the Project Deputy Dog tab.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, news editor for the Santa Ynez Valley News. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

