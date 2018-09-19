The California Department of Pesticide Regulation on Friday will open a 45-day public comment period regarding a proposal to designate chlorpyrifos -- a pesticide commonly used by California growers to eliminate pests from a variety of crops -- as a toxic air contaminant.
The outcome of a lengthy scientific and public review process, the new designation would define chlorpyrifos under California law as a compound that contributes to an increase in serious illness or death, or is hazardous to human health.
According to an agency spokesperson, the new regulation would open the door for increased restriction on the use of the pesticide in the state.
"[Regulators] continue to find that, in fact, the science holds and the chemical is worse than what we knew in 2016," said Adam Vega, pesticides organizer with the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE). "They've come to find that it's unsafe for all populations and unsafe for infants."
Dow Chemical Company maintains the chemical does not meet the criteria to be listed as a toxic air contaminant, arguing that the state's assessment was based on “flawed assumptions and not sound science.” During the review process, three trade organizations representing agricultural producers — California Citrus Mutual, California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association and the Western Agricultural Processors Association — expressed concern that additional regulation could eliminate permissive use of the chemical within California.
Mitigation measures to protect human health and the environment could be established but only after additional discussions and consultation with the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, the California Air Resources Board and other state and local agencies.
Santa Barbara County Deputy Agricultural Commissioner Debbie Trupe said no new regulations have been established regarding commercial application of chlorpyrifos.
Certified commercial or private applicators are the only individuals able to apply chlorpyrifos after residential use was banned nationwide at the end of 2001. Chemical application is done under a permit issued by the Agricultural Commissioner's Office, and must include predefined setback distances (minimum distances from the perimeter of the application and the edge of schools, day care centers or other "sensitive sites") that range between 150 feet and a quarter-mile.
The most recent data collected by the state Department of Pesticide Regulation shows that in 2016, nine growers applied approximately 353 pounds of chlorpyrifos to flowers or crops near Santa Maria, Lompoc and in Carpinteria. None of the growers who used the chemical in Santa Barbara County in 2016 were in violation of state regulations.
On Aug. 9, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ordered the federal Environmental Protection Agency to ban chlorpyrifos use by agricultural producers in the United States within 60 days. The agency has not yet petitioned a larger panel of 9th Circuit judges to review the ruling or appealed directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The state Department of Pesticide Regulation will continue to follow the toxic air contaminant listing process per California law, according to an agency spokesperson. They anticipate the regulation will take effect in 2019.