In the first hearing since the release of newly proposed Santa Maria City Council districts, members of the public overwhelmingly supported the well-defined boundaries of what officials call the Quadrant Plan.
Under state election law, city and county governments are required to undertake a redistricting process every 10 years following the census to reflect local population changes.
The current boundaries were defined in 2017, when Santa Maria switched from at-large council seats to district-based representation to conform with voting rights laws. City Council members must represent the district of their primary residence, and voters can only vote for the district they live in.
During the public hearing at the Minami Community Center on Wednesday, Daniel Phillips of the National Demographics Corp. presented three potential district maps to the council and crowd of about 20.
Known as Minimal Change Plan A, Minimal Change Plan B and the Quadrant Plan, the three plans alter current City Council districts to conform with 2020 census data, and state and federal law.
Both minimal change plans move very little of the population from their current district, focusing on meeting federal requirements. The Quadrant Plan, however, would shift up to 25% of the population into new districts, using Broadway and Main Street as a distinct boundary for the four districts.
Most of the changes would not affect which year the electorate would vote on their district members, according to Phillips. Districts 3 and 4 are currently voted on during the midterm elections, whereas the mayor and districts 1 and 2 follow the presidential cycle.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, seven residents offered messages of support for the Quadrant Plan, expressing the ease with which they found their district and hope that it would increase voter turnout. There were no comments supporting either Minimal Change Plan A or B.
"[The Quadrant Plan] is easily identifiable and understandable," said Lawanda Lyons-Pruit, president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter.
David Dennis, in a written comment noted, "In both of the proposed Minimal Change plans, my neighbors — a mere two blocks away — live in houses built in the same year as mine, have children that attend the our same neighborhood schools, and even walk their dogs in the same parks, [yet they] will remain split off into other districts."
"I spoke with someone I trust, and they believe the Quadrant Plan is cleaner and simpler," said Councilman Mike Cordero, from District 2. "I really want to encourage public participation, because this can affect the city for at least the next 10 years."
During the presentation, Phillips noted that the current boundaries might be confusing as they cross major streets like Main Street and Suey Road. He also noted that based on the data, the current boundaries no longer conform to the law, because the population deviation is 18.6%, well above the required 10% or lower.
"The problem is that the courts have ruled that any [deviation] over 10% is constitutionally suspect," Phillips said. "What you have here is that the northern districts are underpopulated and the southern districts are overpopulated, due to growth over the last 10 years. "
When Mayor Alice Patino asked if, hypothetically, the current boundaries were maintained, Phillips responded, "I believe you would be sued for violating federal law."
The next public hearing on the issue will be at 6 p.m. March 15, at the Maramonte Community Center, 620 E. Sunrise Drive. Members of the public may make comments or submit their own proposed maps online any time before the meeting, as well as in-person.
At the conclusion of that meeting, the City Council will introduce a new city ordinance to adopt whichever map is chosen. That meeting will be followed by a second reading on April 5, during which time council members will make the selection official.
The three maps can be found online at https://cityofsantamaria.org/redistrictingmaps.