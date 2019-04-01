Community members, field sports teams, cultural organizations, agricultural historians and recreation and parks enthusiasts are invited to provide input on several projects in the city.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is in the process of applying for Proposition 68 state grant funding to develop several projects, including the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center and a Santa Maria Sports Complex.
The first meeting, about the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center, will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 10 at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.
The second meeting, about the Santa Maria Sports Complex, will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 11 at the veterans center.
Community feedback is a vital component of the grant application process and will ensure that the city’s grant application remains competitive, a spokesman said.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.