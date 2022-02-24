An Orcutt resident over the age of 70 was added Thursday to the long list of Santa Barbara County residents who have died from COVID-19.
The individual was over the age of 70, according to county public health data, and is the 50th resident of Orcutt to die from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
In total, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has reported 648 deaths due to COVID-19. Forty-seven deaths have been reported in February alone following a major surge of cases that peaked in January.
Forty-seven residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 11 residents in the intensive care unit, the lowest rates in nearly two months, according to county data.
Public health officials continue to urge all residents age 5 and older to complete their initial COVID-19 vaccine series and receive their booster shot when eligible to prevent severe illness and death from the virus.
Residents can find a nearby vaccine by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling the Santa Barbara County hotline at 211.