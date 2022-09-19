The City of Santa Maria is working on unveiling a new public website and they want your opinion on the potential redesign.  In an effort to encourage more responses they have extended the closing date of the survey to Friday. 

A 10-question survey is available online and is designed to find out what the public is looking for from the website, what information is important to you and what things can be improved about the website. 

The survey is available in English, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9GB3WD and in Spanish, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NK2WGGX

