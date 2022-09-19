The City of Santa Maria is working on unveiling a new public website and they want your opinion on the potential redesign. In an effort to encourage more responses they have extended the closing date of the survey to Friday.
A 10-question survey is available online and is designed to find out what the public is looking for from the website, what information is important to you and what things can be improved about the website.
If members of the public have any further questions about the survey or the website they are asked to call the City Manager's Office at 805-925-0961 ext. 2200 and ask for the public information manager.
Encuesta Extendia para el del Sitio Web de la Ciudad
La Ciudad de Santa María está en el proceso de rediseño de su sitio web (www.cityofsantamaria.org) y está pidiendo la opinión del público. La fecha de la encuesta se extiende una semana hasta el viernes 23 de septiembre.
Un rediseño exitoso del sitio web se basa en un proceso inclusivo en el que la comunidad tiene la oportunidad de participar y proporcionar información. ¿Qué es importante para usted al usar el sitio web de la Ciudad y qué cree que se puede mejorar?
Las preguntas pueden dirigirse a la Oficina del Administrador de la Ciudad al (805) 925-0951 extensión 2200 y pregunte por el Gerente de Información Pública.