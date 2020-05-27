Protesters challenge proposal to demolish Solvang vets hall, build hotels; Council continues public comment

In addition, the initial proposal, presented by Jarrett Gorin of Santa Barbara-based Vanguard Planning, calls for development of Solvang Park and two downtown parking lots. It also calls for relocating many services currently housed at Veterans Memorial Hall to a new structure at the corner of Maple and Alisal. Those services include Solvang Library, Senior Center and veterans programs.

Acting City Manager Xenia Bradford said the two-phase plan would also require the relocation of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s substation and Santa Barbara County Courts off site.

“We think this would be a better way to use this land. It provides community amenities. It would provide revenues. I think it would draw a lot of people to Solvang that aren’t coming here yet and this may be a reason why they would come here for the first time and keep coming back here. …We’re also hoping that it would draw your residents here to it,” Gorin said.

Bradford estimated the project would increase the property’s value to $100 million, providing $100,000 to the city in property tax. She also estimated the additional hotel rooms would generate $600,000 in transient occupancy tax, also known as “hotel bed tax,” and boost the city’s annual sales tax revenues by $84,000.