Protective equipment offered to child care centers in distributions Saturday

Protective equipment offered to child care centers in distributions Saturday

Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County, in partnership with First 5 Santa Barbara County, will hold a Dec. 5 distribution of personal protective equipment for local child care facilities to better equip them during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A total of 350 licensed child care facilities will be able to receive equipment at distribution sites in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, according to Children’s Resource and Referral Chief Operation Officer Jacqui Banta. 

Supplies will include face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant and other essential supplies, said Banta, adding that the items are crucial for child care centers that are continuing to work hard throughout the pandemic. 

“People have lost their lives, their loved ones, their jobs. Schools have been closed, many businesses and so on,” she said. “The one constant, in our community, that has certainly served as a quiet backbone to the essential workforce and inevitably to our health care systems and economy, is child care.”

The Santa Maria distribution will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. at 124 W. Carmen Lane, Suite C. In Santa Barbara, the distribution will run from 2 to 4 p.m. at 4141 State St., Suite D. 

Child care facilities wishing to receive supplies must register via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/december-5th-supply-distribution-day-in-santa-maria-santa-barbara-tickets-12794523464

As of Wednesday afternoon, registration was available for approximately 80 more facilities. 



