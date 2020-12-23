You have permission to edit this article.
Protecting the Enos House: City to open bids for roof repairs

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks staff provides temporary winter protection to the 1870s Enos House, currently located along Bradley Road, on Wednesday. In the coming weeks, the department will open bids for repairs to the roof and exterior of the historic home, Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said. 

