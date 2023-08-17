If Robert Zepeda learned anything from his recent cancer scare it’s this: patients must advocate for themselves.

“Get checked. If you don’t feel good, make sure you’re getting in to see your doctor. The sooner you catch it, the better you are. Just don’t wait,” he said.

It took him a year to discover that his aching back and general malaise wasn’t just something that comes along with a man’s fifth decade on Earth.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you