If Robert Zepeda learned anything from his recent cancer scare it’s this: patients must advocate for themselves.
“Get checked. If you don’t feel good, make sure you’re getting in to see your doctor. The sooner you catch it, the better you are. Just don’t wait,” he said.
It took him a year to discover that his aching back and general malaise wasn’t just something that comes along with a man’s fifth decade on Earth.
“I went to the doctor, but they really didn’t have an answer for me since I was so young. Finally, the last time I was in there, I asked for bloodwork. I asked them to check everything because I just wasn’t feeling good,” he said.
He thought his thyroid was off or “something was a little bit off that needed to get adjusted.”
Instead, a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test turned up cancer markers.
“I was absolutely surprised. I had no idea. My dad had prostate cancer three years ago, but he’s 69 now and that thought didn’t even cross my mind because you’re not even supposed to get checked until 50, so it was never even considered,” said Zepeda.
The first thought on his mind was his family — his wife Nickie Zepeda and their two daughters.
“The first thing you want to do is figure out how to set up your family to be without you. That’s all a bunch of depressing stuff you have to start thinking about and planning,” he said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
A visit to his urologist led to scans and surgery.
“It was pretty invasive. They made six holes between your belly button and pelvic bone and took out the whole thing,” Zepeda said.
Once healed from the surgery, it was time for scans and bloodwork that showed his indicators were still “double high.” They waited another couple of weeks to retest, but the markers had only increased.
He recently wrapped up radiation 10 minutes a day, five days a week for four weeks in an effort to conquer any cancer left behind, and his scans have come back negative.
“When you call the doctor’s office, the prompt says, ‘every second counts,’ but they want to schedule you two months out. Definitely, if you’re not feeling good, there’s probably a reason why. Be persistent with your doctors. Be sure if they tell you it’s nothing, be the squeaky wheel,” Zepeda said.
He said it was helpful to have his dad to talk to about what was going on, what was in the pipeline, what to be ready for.
He said he also wishes he would have taken part in the support groups Mission Hope Cancer Center offers.
“Cancer care has come so far. Growing up, you think ‘cancer’ and you think there’s only one result. I think if I had to do it over again I’d probably start the support groups early for the help and the direction and gaining a sense of ‘everything’s going to be alright,’” Zepeda said.