Public comments about proposed revisions to the cannabis ordinance will be heard in a Santa Barbara County Planning Commission meeting set for Wednesday, April 3, in Santa Barbara.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Planning Commission Hearing Room on the first floor of the County Engineering Building at 123 E. Anapamu St.
Planning & Development Department staff is seeking Planning Commission input on proposed ordinance amendments as requested by the Board of Supervisors, a department spokesman said.
Proposed changes would include prohibiting commercial cannabis operations on smaller parcels zoned Agricultural I in the inland areas of the county.
They would also expand requirements for notifying residents when permit applications are filed for commercial cannabis operations in an existing developed rural neighborhood in inland areas and rural neighborhoods in the Coastal Zone, the spokesman said.
Based on the Planning Commission’s direction, Planning & Development staff will prepare draft County Land Use and Development Code and Coastal Zoning Ordinance language for commissioners to consider at a future hearing.
The staff report and all attachments will be available for public review on the Planning Commission website at: http://sbcountyplanning.org/boards/pc/cpc.cfm one week prior to the hearing, the spokesman said.
All documents also may be reviewed at the County Planning & Development Department offices at 624 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria and 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
Those who can’t attend the hearing or who would like to submit supplemental comments in writing can email them to the Planning Commission at dvillalo@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.
Comments can also be mailed or hand-delivered to the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission at 123 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
Letters, with nine copies, should be filed with the secretary of the Planning Commission no later than noon on the Monday before the Planning Commission hearing.
Should anyone choose to challenge the project in court, the individual may be limited to raising only the issues that person or someone else raised at the public hearing or in written correspondence sent to the commission prior to the public hearing, the spokesman said.
Those who need special assistance to participate in the meeting should contact the Hearing Support staff at 805-568-2000 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting to have arrangements made.
For morel information, contact Whitney Wilkinson, project manager, at 805-568-2067 or wwilkinson@countyofsb.org.