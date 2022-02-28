Santa Maria city officials have released three election district maps ahead of a special meeting Wednesday as they seek to redraw boundaries based on 2020 census data.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting will be held at Minami Center, 600 Enos Drive, and will allow time for citizen input into the redistricting process.
Under state election law, city and county governments are required to undertake a redistricting process every 10 years following the census to reflect local population changes.
Private citizens are allowed to submit their own map designs ahead of the Wednesday meeting; however, the city also hired the National Demographics Corp. to create three maps.
The first two maps — plans A and B — call for minimal change to the districts, each deviating 5% or less of the population from their current district. They balance out slight shifts in the population by moving only a few neighborhoods.
In Plan A, the largest change adds a section from Main and Broadway streets, west to Railroad Avenue and south to the railroad tracks on Jones Street, to District 1, which is currently represented by Councilman Carlos Escobedo. At present, that section is a part of District 3.
Plan B makes smaller changes by pulling some of the neighborhoods belonging to District 4 into District 2, along with a couple other minor changes.
The third plan, known as the Quadrant Plan, calls for what city officials define as "moderate changes."
The four districts would use Broadway and Main Street as the primary boundary, seeing several neighborhoods change hands between all four districts. To balance out the changes, the area south of Betteravia Road by the Santa Maria Public Airport would move from District 3 to District 4. Represented by Councilwomen Gloria Soto and Etta Waterfield, respectively, they are the only two members of the City Council, including the mayor, up for reelection in November.
Redistricting may have an impact on the races, because voters may only cast ballots for council members in the district they live in. Also, council members may only run in the district their primary residence is located in.
This will be the first change to the district maps since the city's adoption of district-representation in May 2017. Prior to that, all City Council seats were considered at-large and could be voted on by anyone in the city.
The three maps can be found online at https://cityofsantamaria.org/redistrictingmaps.
Due to the location of the meeting Wednesday, Zoom and streaming services will not be available. Call-in comments, however, can be made during the meeting by dialing 805-361-9505 or 1-866-789-1117.