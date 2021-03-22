A proposed development could bring 1,270 housing units, 200,000 square feet of retail shops, commercial buildings and light industry, along with several parks, public hiking, biking and equestrian trails, to 288 acres of vacant Nipomo land.

A draft Dana Reserve Specific Plan has been prepared, and members of the public can find out more and provide their opinions about it using a polling method during a virtual meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo County Planning & Building Department staff will present an overview of the project, and participants will be asked to provide input by responding to specific questions, a department spokesman said.

The county plans to focus on the project’s architectural character, day care needs, educational opportunities, recreation and neighborhood park needs, and commercial types of uses, the spokesman said.

Nick Thompkins of Dana Reserve LLC is proposing a phased development on the property, the majority of which was formerly known as Cañada Ranch, located on the west side of Highway 1 just south of Willow Road.

Primary access would be from two entrances on Willow Road, with a secondary access from Pomeroy Road between Hetrick Avenue and Sandydale Drive.

As proposed in the draft plan, the development would include 383 multifamily units, 124 clustered residential units, 463 single-family homes on lots of 4,000 to 4,800 square feet and 225 single-family homes on lots of 6,000 to 7,000 square feet.

A total of 75 of the homes would be designated “affordable.”

A 4.4-acre village commercial area would include shops as well as a “neighborhood barn,” a hotel, day care center and an educational facility could provide job training and lifelong learning, while 14.5 acres would be designated for commercial and light industrial use.

Interior roadways would include two roundabouts in the proposed site plan.

A total of 64 acres would be open space, including one large public park near the center of the development and several small neighborhood parks, basins and trails.

An archaeological cultural area found on the site would be protected from development within an open space area, according to the draft plan.

One of the largest impacts from the project is likely to be on Lucia Mar Unified School District campuses that would serve the development — Dorothea Lange Elementary, Mesa Middle and Nipomo High schools.

At full buildout, the development would generate 635 additional elementary school students and 254 students each at the middle school and high school levels, although the draft plan notes with the proposed phased development the additional students won’t all hit the schools at once.

Developer fees paid to Lucia Mar would help the district provide additional classroom space needed to accommodate the increased enrollment, the draft plan states.

Coast live oaks are scattered throughout the site, with a centrally located oak woodland that the draft specific plan says will be retained to the extent possible, as will oaks located at other areas throughout the project.

Both off-site and on-site mitigation is planned, according to the draft plan.

Five special status plant species were also located during a survey of the site — sand mesa manzanita, sand buck brush, mesa horkelia, California spineflower and sand almond.

A 2018 biological report said the project has the potential for an adverse impact on those species, although the draft plan says those will be avoided to the extent possible and mitigation measures will be taken based on the final environmental impact report.