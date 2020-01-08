Proposed ban on gas-powered lawn equipment worries Santa Maria-area landscapers

Those who purchase gas-powered equipment before any new emission standards kick in, will continue to be able to use them until the devices requirement replacement.

While the proposal calls for stricter emission standards to phase in over time starting in 2022 at the earliest, local landscapers said such a move would hurt their businesses.

Neil Towery, general manager of All Weather Landscape Maintenance in Santa Maria, said the biggest issue with electric equipment is not the cost but performance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“A single battery is only good for a limited amount of time,” he said.

Towery said his company uses battery-powered leaf blowers in Santa Barbara, where gas-powered blowers aren’t allowed, and it can take multiple battery-changes to service large jobs.

“When you’re talking about mowing a school, an electric piece of equipment to mow an area that big doesn’t exist,” he said. “You’d have to change 12 batteries to mow one grass area — that’s insane.”

Ernie Torres, who owns PJD Landscape Management, said electrical equipment wouldn't be practical for commercial landscapers.

“It just won’t work,” he said.