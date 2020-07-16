Proposal for new Enos Ranch project considered by Santa Maria Planning Commission

A new Enos Ranch retail commercial center may finally take shape at the undeveloped 7.8-acre site at the northwest corner of Betteravia Road and South College Drive.

The Santa Maria Planning Commission is considering a new project proposal by Paynter Retail and Investments, Inc., which also developed the neighboring Enos Ranch East shopping center next to the project site, that involves a redesign of the already-approved development plan for the area, originally called the Enos Ranchos Mercado.

The city obtained a permit to develop the site back in 2012 under the Enos Ranchos Specific Plan, but construction has never started and the permit remains active.

At a Planning Commission meeting Wednesday, Paynter Retail Vice President of Development Jim Sanders presented a finalized plan for a retail commercial area, describing plans for a grocery store, two fast food drive-through restaurants with the possibility of a coffee shop, and four buildings housing retail tenants.

"Our vision for the project, which we are calling Enos Ranch Center West, is what is essentially a phase 2 of the Enos Ranch Center in all respects, whether it be architecture, lighting, parking, etc.," Sanders said.

The Wednesday presentation followed an initial review of the proposed project during a June 17 study session, where commissioners directed Sanders to revise areas of concern including traffic flow, grading and landscaping.