Visitors to Lompoc Valley Medical Center are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test upon entrance, according to an order from the California Department of Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Aug. 11 and 24 issued guidance indicating that entry screening is no longer recommended in general community settings.

While prescreening is no longer required by state Public Health standards, it is stated, however, that visitors must continue to comply with masking guidelines in effect while visiting indoor settings and should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to continue protecting the most vulnerable populations.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0