Project leaders unveil new community track and field at Lompoc's Hapgood Elementary

Although a massive renovation of Huyck Stadium is still underway, another refurbished sports field within Lompoc Unified School District recently celebrated its grand opening.
District leaders this month unveiled Hapgood Elementary School’s new-look athletic field, which over the past few months had a new track installed along with gopher wire to protect the turf.
The new field will be available for use by the community during nonschool hours, according to project leaders.
The work, which was approved by the LUSD board of education in September, totaled about $160,000.
Half that cost was covered by a grant from the Audacious Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization that invests in nonacademic programs at local schools that are focused on providing children with a complete learning experience.
Audacious Foundation leaders got involved with the Hapgood track and field project after visiting the school and learning that students were unable to play on the fields due to a gopher infestation causing uneven ground and raising the potential for injury.
“It’s a real shame to have a big grass field at a school and then tell kids and neighbors they can’t play on it,” Paul Orfalea, founder of the Audacious Foundation, said in a statement released by the organization.
“Exercise, play, and movement are fundamental to a healthy childhood, and a child’s health is fundamental to learning and reaching their full potential,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The new track and refurbished field are now being used by the school.
“Having a safe track and field is so important for our student scholars, and it is a great asset for the broader community, as well,” said Hapgood Principal Carmen Chavez.
LUSD contracted with Santa Maria-based Cal Portland for the installation of the track and with Lompoc-based Miller Landscaping and Maintenance to install gopher wire and treat the turf.
“Our students and the whole community deserve a safe place for healthy recreational activities,” said Doug Sorum, LUSD’s director of maintenance and operations. “We could not be more thankful for the support of the Audacious Foundation.”
The Audacious Foundation reported it supports biking, swimming, outdoor education, ropes courses, school gardens, arts education and dance, science camps, and orthodontia at 12 schools throughout Santa Barbara County, including three in Lompoc.
It expanded to include Hapgood, which is located at 324 South A St., this school year.
The work at Hapgood is separate from the multimillion-dollar renovations at Huyck Stadium.
That project, which broke ground in December, is slated to include the installation of synthetic turf and a new all-weather track.
The Huyck Stadium work is scheduled to be completed in May. Upon completion, that venue is also set to be open to the public when not in use for school events.
For more on the Audacious Foundation, visit www.audaciousfoundation.org.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.