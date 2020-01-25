Project leaders unveil new community track and field at Lompoc's Hapgood Elementary

Audacious Foundation leaders got involved with the Hapgood track and field project after visiting the school and learning that students were unable to play on the fields due to a gopher infestation causing uneven ground and raising the potential for injury.

“It’s a real shame to have a big grass field at a school and then tell kids and neighbors they can’t play on it,” Paul Orfalea, founder of the Audacious Foundation, said in a statement released by the organization.

“Exercise, play, and movement are fundamental to a healthy childhood, and a child’s health is fundamental to learning and reaching their full potential,” he said.

The new track and refurbished field are now being used by the school.

“Having a safe track and field is so important for our student scholars, and it is a great asset for the broader community, as well,” said Hapgood Principal Carmen Chavez.

LUSD contracted with Santa Maria-based Cal Portland for the installation of the track and with Lompoc-based Miller Landscaping and Maintenance to install gopher wire and treat the turf.