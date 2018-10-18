In an effort to raise money for injured veterans and first responders, more than 50 wounded veterans biked through Orcutt on Thursday as part a 450-mile charity bike tour.
The bike ride, called the UnitedHealthcare California Challenge, spans from Santa Cruz to Ventura over six days. Money raised by the veterans will benefit Project Hero, a nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.
On Thursday, riders began their day at Pismo Beach and stopped at the American Legion Post #534 in Orcutt for lunch. Thursday’s 70-mile ride took the veterans through Oceano and Lompoc before it ended at the Hadston House in Solvang. Each day’s ride ranges from around 50 to 75 miles a day.
This year’s bike tour, which is the 11th year Project Hero has participated, features 55 veterans from all over the country. The riders include veterans from the Vietnam War all the way up to the most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Peter Bylsma, director of marketing communication with Project Hero.
Riders complete the noncompetitive, therapeutic bike tour on hand cycles, recumbent cycles, tandems and traditional road bikes, while making stops at historic sites, civic centers and local attractions.
Project Hero helps build and provide adaptive bikes to physically-challenged veterans and first responders to help them lead more regular lives, Bylsma said.
"Nearly every one of our veterans have been told they aren’t going to have a normal life, they won't get to ride because they're injured or have PTSD,” Bylsma said. “These guys said, ‘Heck, no, I’m going to lead a normal life. I’m going to exercise and be healthy.”
Bylsma said the the ride is often healing for participants.
“The mental relaxation that comes with the physical exertion, and to just be around people who have shared experiences seems to really break down walls and help with community building,” Bylsma said. “To get through the ride, it takes some goal setting to get through each hill, each mile of the ride. And as the riders achieve those goals, the confidence just builds and builds and builds.”