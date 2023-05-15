When can we see this and where can we see it?

Those were questions asked about a locally-produced movie titled "The Unbroken Sky," a short film based on the memoirs of Santa Maria native Francisco Jiménez.

A select group of individuals who were involved in the project were invited to a private screening at the Santa Maria Regal Theater last month, though many members of the public were left wondering when they could catch a glimpse of the movie focused on the early days of Santa Maria.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0