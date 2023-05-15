Those were questions asked about a locally-produced movie titled "The Unbroken Sky," a short film based on the memoirs of Santa Maria native Francisco Jiménez.
A select group of individuals who were involved in the project were invited to a private screening at the Santa Maria Regal Theater last month, though many members of the public were left wondering when they could catch a glimpse of the movie focused on the early days of Santa Maria.
One of the project's producers said film festivals typically require "regional premiere status," which means a film is eligible for most festivals only if it has not yet had a public screening or exhibition. Therefore, as of now, the film is unavailable for public viewing.
According to producer Normandie Ramirez, he and his team are submitting "The Unbroken Sky" to film festivals in California and throughout the United States and beyond.
All upcoming screenings will be announced online.
“If there is enough interest, we will consider hosting a public screening in the Santa Maria area, but after we are selected to premiere at a domestic film festival, so we don’t disqualify ourselves,” said Ramirez.
Tickets would be “priced reasonably” to cover their costs.
When asked if filming the possible continuation of the series locally, Ramirez says they would love to continue working in the Santa Maria area.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“We want to deepen our relationship with the community,” said Ramirez. “The locations are absolutely beautiful and the community is warm and welcoming. We have friends here now and feel we are part of the Santa Maria community.”
According to Ramirez, at the post-screening reception in the Santa Maria High School cafeteria, local musician Victor Valencia performed traditional songs, accompanying himself on guitar.
“Valencia, who also volunteers with at-risk youth, recorded some of the music heard in 'The Unbroken Sky' and is also featured in the film as a farmworker,” said Ramirez. “He auditioned at the very first casting call for the movie, right here in Santa Maria last summer at Jiménez Elementary School.”
After the screening and reception, many of the cast and crew gathered at the Santa Maria Inn to celebrate.
“Everyone was thrilled to have a reunion back in Santa Maria — the team all feels enormous affection for this town and community,” said Ramirez. “We believe in giving back. All of the wardrobe from our production has been donated to an organization here in Santa Maria, there are lots of stylish outfits for men, women and children for all to enjoy.”
Ramirez says from the beginning, this “dream” has been made possible by the generosity of its supporters, in donations large and small.
Funds are still being raised to pay for getting the film into festivals and to a wider audience.
“Our dream is to produce a full-length feature film or a limited series, “ said Ramirez. “We are seeking media partners, streamers and financiers who fall in love with our story, see the value in bringing it to life, and recognize its unlimited potential in the marketplace. Our audience is asking for more and we are ready to deliver.”