Just like with any work shift she has at Walmart Neighborhood Market, store manager Karen Soto put on her work badge Thursday and arrived at her designated location.
Except her assigned work area Thursday morning wasn't at 500 S. Blosser Road but, rather, Adam Elementary School.
“They were looking for someone to be a principal for a day,” Soto said inside Principal Laurie Graack's office. "I thought that it was something I wanted to look into."
Soto not only represented her workplace on campus but had the opportunity to job shadow Graack during the annual Principal for a Day event.
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Santa Barbara County Education Office and Future Business Leaders of America teamed up to combine the Principal for a Day experience and annual FBLA luncheon into one day of celebrating leadership and education in Santa Maria.
Business leaders and community members were invited to take part in one or both of the opportunities to "learn more about local education and our next generation of leadership in Santa Maria," a chamber spokesman said.
Soto, who is from Nipomo, wanted to witness how the perspective of students at Adam differed from when she was a student herself.
“I wanted to see their view of everything, from what I see from my shoppers, and what the difference is,” Soto said.
Soto aimed to use her experience on the floor helping shoppers at Walmart in her interactions with the students.
She followed Graack from the school cafeteria to the blacktop for physical education, where teacher Michael Pope was leading children in exercises. Soto shook hands with students and also visited classrooms.
Graack said over her 13-year tenure at Adam, she's had multiple people fill her shoes during Principal for a Day.
“It’s always exciting to have a community member get that backstage view of what we do. I think it’s an awesome opportunity,” Graack said.
“I love to show off my campus, my kids and my teachers, but I also really like how we can support the job force we’re creating and how they can support us," she continued.
"We want to be good partners for them, and we want them to provide good partners for us. It’s a two-way street, and we’re both benefiting from this partnership.”
When Soto and Graack visited the third grade classrooms of Alana Terrones and Sarah LoPresti, they encountered an "operating room," where students were dressed as surgeons and teachers were wearing medical scrubs.
Terrones and LoPresti were using a medical-themed scenario to engage students in multiplication and English.
“You can see how my days go: one thing after another!” Graack said to Soto, smiling, before the pair headed to a luncheon at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
While at the center, Graack and Soto ate lunch and interacted with local business leaders as well as FBLA students from Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools.
Isaac Ochoa was one of 27 FBLA students from Santa Maria High who were sponsored by business and community leaders for lunch, where they networked and gained industry insight from local professionals.
“We come here to network and get to know our community more,” said the junior, clad in a business suit with tie. “I want to meet someone I would be able to connect with and, hopefully, get a job later on.”
Chamber President Glenn Morris served as the master of ceremonies for the luncheon, when he shared how he, too, got his start with FBLA before becoming a community leader.
“It’s always great to bring our business community and our future business community together,” Morris told the crowd.
“It’s important to us because we want to retire,” he added, drawing laughs.
FBLA adviser Cindy Quaid followed Morris with a message to the students in attendance.
“Your actions, choices and decisions can make a difference, plus can lead to great innovations that are yet to be discovered," she said. "I look forward to what lies ahead in our future and hope you discover connections today that will continue in the future.”