An upbeat, high-energy celebration of the LGBTQ+ community Saturday drew people to Santa Maria from as far away as Sacramento, Los Angeles and even Las Vegas to immerse themselves in a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.
Rainbow colors were everywhere, and spirits were high as individuals and families circulated among the many booths at the third annual Santa Maria Pride Celebration and Resource Fair in the northeast corner of the Town Center West parking lot.
As many as 50 people crowded around the stage periodically to watch a series of local entertainers, cheering, whooping and clapping for their favorites.
Jessie Funes, president of the board for the House of Pride and Equality, which put the annual celebration together, said people attended from Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, the Five Cities, Nipomo, Cuyama, Guadalupe, Orcutt, Lompoc, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Barbara as well as the more far-flung cities.
“We have people here from everywhere today, which is beautiful,” Funes said. “As you can see, we have all cultures and colors.”
The celebration kicked off at 11 a.m. with a blessing and welcome by the indigenous group Xiuhcoatl Danza.
“That’s important to us to have their blessing because that’s our roots,” Funes said.
She said the turnout at the event shows the LGBTQ community is becoming more accepted in the Santa Maria area, noting the City Council proclaimed June 2019 to be “LGBTQ Pride Month.”
“We hope next year to raise a [rainbow] flag at City Hall,” Funes said.
Among those attending was Councilwoman Gloria Soto, who mingled with the crowd and talked with various individuals.
“I think it’s great to see the community coming together and fighting for justice for all people,” Soto said. “We must continue to fight for equality.”
She noted that at a recent City Council meeting, a member of the public got up and said being gay should be punishable by death.
“I want to make it clear that’s not the values our city holds,” Soto said. “We still have a ways to go. But being able to see families and the community come out to celebrate humanity and love is beautiful to witness.”
Nicole Moses, who works in community outreach for the Rape Crisis Center, was also there with Free Mom Hugs, a group that included dads giving hugs, too.
“Many people are ostracized from their families when they come out,” she said. “I had one person today say they hadn’t had a hug from their mom in years. … We hug moms, too.”
Moses said there’s also a very high incidence of assault committed against those in the LGBTQ community, and it’s the worst for children who get kicked out of their homes.
“If a child is LGBTQ, they’re 80% more likely to become victims of child sexual assault and human trafficking,” she said, adding the Rape Crisis Center had a booth at the celebration to let people know there are resources that can help.
Ruby Balcazar, a registered associate marriage and family therapist with Optimal Interventions, said she has seen amazing growth in acceptance of the LGBTQ community.
But she said there is still a lot of discrimination, and that makes the Pride Celebration even more important.
“This is absolutely great because it gives us who are part of the LGBTQ community the ability to walk hand-in-hand,” she said.
Her husband, Jay, agreed: “It’s the first time we were able to hold hands, even if just for a few feet.”
The Pride Celebration and its impact were summed up by Anais Diaz, a member of the House of Pride and Equality board.
“Santa Maria Pride means creating a community for individuals which feel invisible,” she said. “We create an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ and people of color, and the immigrant community. As a Santa Maria native, I am thrilled with the growth of our community.”