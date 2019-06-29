A new Lompoc Pride Alliance, made up of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies, was recently formed with the stated goal of “working together to help make Lompoc a safer and more welcoming city for the LGBTQ+ community through outreach, resources, support and advocacy.” The organization was created through a partnership between the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club (LVDC) and the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, which bills itself as being “open and affirming” in welcoming gay and lesbian members.