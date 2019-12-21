The best way to prepare for wildfires is to prevent them from igniting in the first place.

But that may be far easier said than done, because the primary cause of wildfires is people.

“Ninety percent of fires are human-caused,” said Jim Harris, fire chief for Los Padres National Forest. “Most fires start within 20 feet of a roadway.”

People may cause them directly through carelessness, negligence or willful disregard of common sense and government regulations, or indirectly through the failure of equipment, conditions not apparent or unintended consequences.

“Cars and power lines are the No. 1’s” for causing fires, noted Rob Hazard, fire marshal for Santa Barbara County.

So is it even possible to attain the goal of eliminating all or even all but a few wildfires?

Harris said there are “three E’s” to fire prevention — education, engineering and enforcement.

Education

“Education” means getting people to automatically do all the things Smokey Bear has been trying to hammer into the public psyche since he became the spokesbruin for fire prevention more than 75 years ago.

It means not leaving a campfire without fully extinguishing every last ember, not using gas-powered tools in danger zones, not doing work that throws sparks into dry grass, not flicking hot cigarette butts out car windows, among other things.

But it also means teaching people to make sure the catalytic converters on their cars aren’t malfunctioning and blowing hot bits of metal out the exhaust pipes, to be sure the safety chains on the trailers they’re towing aren’t dragging and throwing sparks.

The cost of becoming impervious Americans, Californians or Santa Barbara County residents could “build a society virtually impervious to fire,” Santa Barbara County Fire Marshal Rob Hazard said. It would require developing new architectural and design standards, changing an entire construction industry and completely upgrading outdated and inadequate infrastructure at tremendous cost. Generating the cultural acceptance and collective will to undertake such a sweeping project and devising a viable yet equitable way for society to pay for it are barriers that may be insurmountable. Hazard cited fire hydrants as just one example. Most neighborhoods don’t have enough of them, but how do you add more to provide adequate protection? A few are added here and there through improvement projects and minor development. When someone pulls a building permit for remodeling, a home addition or an infill project, that person usually has to install a new hydrant, which can easily increase the cost of a project by $7,000 to $12,000 or more. Hazard said it would be hard, if not impossible, to require residents of established neighborhoods to pay the costs of installing the necessary additional fire hydrants.

Most people don’t think about those kinds of things, and that’s why roadside weed abatement is important in preventing wildfires.

“On mountain roads, particularly in fire season, we will use hand crews, saw teams, a chipper and an army with weed whackers, raking and sweeping,” Hazard said. “It pays huge dividends in previous ignition areas.”

Power lines are also at the top of Hazard’s list because in strong winds, they can slap together, arc and spew sparks, snap under the strain or drop when hit by falling trees and limbs.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s equipment has been blamed for more than 1,500 fires between June 2014 and December 2017, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

PG&E admitted its equipment was to blame for the 2018 Camp fire, California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire that burned 153,336 acres, destroyed 18,800 structures, killed 85 people and injured five firefighters and 12 civilians.

Southern California Edison Co.’s equipment also has been blamed for starting wildfires, including the 2017 Thomas fire that burned 281,893 acres, destroyed and damaged 1,063 structures and left two people dead, and the 2018 Woolsey fire that burned 96,949 acres, destroyed more than 1,600 structures, killed three people and injured three firefighters.

Facing a tsunami of claims and lawsuits, PG&E filed for bankruptcy, while SCE agreed to pay $360 million to settle the suits it was facing.

But both companies also have instituted “public safety power shutoffs” when high winds are forecast in fire-prone areas, leaving millions of people in the dark this year, although PG&E officials said the blackouts prevented hundreds of fires from igniting.

PG&E also announced this month it has added more weather stations and high-definition cameras to monitor wildfire conditions in its service area, bringing the system to more than 600 weather stations and 130 cameras.

The high-def cameras, part of the ALERTWildfire Camera Network, built by the University of California at San Diego, the University of Nevada, Reno, and the University of Oregon, can pan, tilt and zoom and have near-infrared capabilities

The system will allow firefighters, first responders and such companies as PG&E to confirm and monitor wildfires.

By 2022, PG&E plans to have installed 1,300 weather stations — one weather station for roughly every 20 circuit-miles — and 600 cameras for video coverage of roughly 90% of the terrain within the areas of its service territory with the highest fire risk.

Both PG&E and SCE have also stepped up safety inspections of their transmission lines, concentrating on those carrying the highest voltage and in the areas most at risk of wildfires.

While PG&E and SCE may be experts in power lines and electrical equipment, Hazard said they aren’t experts in wildland terrain, wildfire fuels and wildfire behavior.

“The Fire Department and utility companies should conduct joint inspections of power lines and the terrain around them,” Hazard said, which he believes would provide a better assessment of the dangers and how to mitigate them.

Engineering

Harris’ second “E” — “engineering” — means such things as constructing safe parking areas, locating campfire sites where they’re less likely to cause wildfires and putting up signs warning of fire danger levels and reminding people of all those things Smokey has been saying since 1943.

Harris said he also supports installing gates at strategic locations and locking them to bar public entry into high-risk areas when the fire danger rises to extreme.

Hazard said there are other engineering programs that could make communities far safer from wildfires, but he admitted the costs would be prohibitive and public support lacking.

“We could build a society virtually impervious to fire,” Hazard said. “We could stop building with wood. … Another way we can make communities safer would be to build more fire-resistant, wider roads for evacuation.

“That side of the equation is historically a challenge,” he continued. “We’re dealing with existing noncompliant infrastructure. … How do we pay for upgrading infrastructure?”

Enforcement

“Enforcement” becomes necessary when people ignore engineering, reject education and disregard regulations.

“Enforcement is for the knuckleheads who should know better,” Harris said.

Hazard said more strictly enforcing fire and building codes would help with creating a fire-impervious society.

Issuing citations, levying fines and forcing property owners to redo structures not meeting county and state codes or clean up flammable debris around their homes would make communities more fire-resistant, he said.

Harris suggested that citing people who knowingly violate fire safety regulations or negligently operate power tools or internal combustion engines in wildland areas might serve as a strong deterrent to others.

At the very least, he said, steep fines might prevent the individuals who are cited from becoming repeat offenders.

