Prescribed burn, 2019, Bar M Ranch.jpg

Firefighters monitor a 2019 prescribed burn on the Bar M Ranch in this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which is planning to conduct a prescribed burn soon near Los Olivos.

 Contributed

A prescribed burn is planned for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December, Santa Barbara County Fire announced Tuesday.

Once the burn day has been selected and a media advisory is issued, approximately 117 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland will be burned over one to two days, officials said. 

The prescribed burn in particular is purposed for training of new Santa Barbara County Fire personnel and new Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association members, officials said.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0