A firefighter uses a torch to set fire to grass and brush during a prescribed burn in Santa Ynez Valley in this photo contributed by Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 Contributed

A prescribed burn for training purposes will be conducted by Santa Barbara County Fire Department at the Chamberlin Ranch near Los Olivos between early November and mid-December, a department spokesman said.

Approximately 117 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland will be burned to train new County Fire personnel and new Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association members, said County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.

The burn, which will occur over one to two days, will begin when the weather conditions are favorable to direct smoke away from population centers, Safechuck said.

