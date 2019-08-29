The Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department is set to conduct two different series of prescribed burns on the military installation before the end of the year.
The burns are planned for Purisima Point Beach and an area near Minuteman Beach. The goal of the burns, according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, is to reduce the risk of wildfire.
“Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires,” read a portion of a statement from the Air Pollution Control District. “Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires, and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.”
The Purisima burn is scheduled for a window from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31. Approximately 30 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub is slated to be burned over a period of three to six days. The burns will take place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the approved days.
The Minuteman burn is planned for a window between Oct. 1 and Dec. 20. That burn is slated to cover about 50 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub, and will also take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. over the course of three to six days.
“Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District staff have reviewed the smoke management plans for these burns and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County,” read the statement from the Air Pollution Control District. “The burns will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.”
Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burns, according to the Air Pollution Control District. Given that, the organization advises that residents who smell smoke take precautions and use common sense to reduce harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.
“These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions,” the agency reported. “If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Please use caution while driving near prescribed fire operations.”
For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit www.OurAir.org.