In advance of pyrotechnics planned during the Central Coast AirFest, around 47 acres of grass at the Santa Maria Public Airport will be burned between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5.
The prescribed burn is being planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.
The burning will occur during one day of the 10-day burn window and last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
An APCD spokeswoman said the burn date will be determined by weather and air quality conditions that would direct smoke away from population centers.
You have free articles remaining.
If weather conditions are not favorable to smoke dispersion, the burn will be rescheduled.
A live-scent search dog who is known internationally for finding disaster victims is retiring from his job with the Santa Barbara County Fire …
The prescribed burn is meant to mitigate potential wildfire hazards from from pyrotechnics planned during the Central Coast AirFest, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Additional information will be provided once the optimal burn day has been selected, the spokeswoman said.