Weather permitting, a prescribed burn is planned Thursday on the Righetti Ranch between highways 101 and 135 south of Orcutt, said a spokewoman for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.
Approximately 400 acres of chaparral and coastal sage scrub will be burned between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to improve rangeland and reduce the risk of wildfire, said Lyz Hoffman, public information officer for the APCD.
Prescribed burns tend to burn less intensely than wildfires and are conducted when meteorological conditions will direct smoke away from population centers, Hoffman said.
In addition to the APCD, the burn is being planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on surrounding communities’ air quality.
A portable monitor has been set up in Los Alamos to track air quality conditions, and the data will be available on the APCD website at www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality/.
Hoffman advised those who can smell or see smoke in the air to limit outdoor activities and remain indoors as much as possible.
Motorists are also advised to drive with caution near the location of the prescribed burn.