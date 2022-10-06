Prescribed burn, 2019, Bar M Ranch.jpg

Firefighters monitor a 2019 prescribed burn on the Bar M Ranch in this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which is planning to conduct a prescribed burn this month near Los Olivos.

A prescribed burn is planned as early as mid-October on 1,600 acres near Los Olivos to eliminate wildland fuels, a spokesman for Santa Barbara County Fire Department said Thursday.

An exact date for the prescribed burn has not been set but will take place when weather conditions are expected to blow smoke away from population centers, said spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck.

Sage scrub and oak woodlands will be burned between Midland School and 4335 Tim’s Road to reduce the risk of wildfire to the school as well as Woodstock Ranch and Oak Trail Estates residential communities, Safechuck said.

