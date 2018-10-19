A prescribed burn is tentatively approved for Righetti Ranch between highways 101 and 135 south of Orcutt sometime within the next 30 days, but the proposal still must win final approval from six public agencies before it can be carried out.
If the plan is ultimately approved and if weather conditions are right, about 400 acres of mixed chaparral and coastal sage scrub will be burned on a single day between Wednesday, Oct. 24, and mid-November, county officials said.
Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association is planning and coordinating the prescribed burn that’s designed to improve the grazing land as well as reduce the risk of wildfire, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
He said prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires, which can damage watersheds and lead to loss of soil and increase sedimentation in creeks, rivers and lakes.
Zaniboni said County Fire has given tentative approval for the burn, which will take place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on a permissive burn day during the monthlong window.
But final approval must still be given not only by County Fire, but also by Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, San Joaquin Valley and Ventura County air pollution control districts and the California Air Resources Board, Zaniboni said.
Santa Barbara County APCD staff has reviewed the smoke management plan and added conditions to minimize smoke impacts within the county, said Lyz Hoffman, the APCD public information officer.
She said the burn will only take place when “meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.”
If air quality conditions are not favorable to smoke dispersion, the burn will be rescheduled.
Zaniboni and Hoffman noted that because of changing winds and other weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county might be most affected by the smoke.
But they said if someone can see or smell smoke, that person should use common sense to avoid adverse health effects by limiting or avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and staying indoors.
Symptoms of smoke exposure include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness.
Avoiding smoke exposure is especially important for children and infants, older adults and those with heart and lung conditions, they said.
Motorists should use caution when around prescribed burns because of the danger vehicles pose to those monitoring the fire as well as the loss of visibility for drivers.
For more information about air quality issues, visit www.ourair.org.