The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting preschoolers and their caregivers to a morning of story time and yoga at the Altrusa Theater.
On Friday, children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers are welcome at 11 a.m. for a program combining stretching, mindfulness and storytelling.
Yoga mats will be made available, but patrons are welcome to bring their own. Space and supplies are limited.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.