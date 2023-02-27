Stawberry Festival brief 01
The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival is slated to start April 28 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. 

 Frank Cowan Contributor

Plans for the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival are underway and organizers are asking vendors, performers and artists to get involved.

The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival is a celebration of Santa Barbara County’s number one commodity. Attendees can expect the traditional favorites, including carnival rides, strawberry tasting and the children’s coloring contest. The festival is a reflection of the local community that welcomes all businesses, big and small, to share their goods and services with an audience of tens of thousands of shoppers.

The Center Stage is an opportunity to shine like a star. Performances are scheduled from noon until 10 p.m. daily. Those who can sing, dance, juggle, or can make a rabbit appear out of a hat are asked to fill out a performance application.

