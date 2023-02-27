The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival is a celebration of Santa Barbara County’s number one commodity. Attendees can expect the traditional favorites, including carnival rides, strawberry tasting and the children’s coloring contest. The festival is a reflection of the local community that welcomes all businesses, big and small, to share their goods and services with an audience of tens of thousands of shoppers.
The Center Stage is an opportunity to shine like a star. Performances are scheduled from noon until 10 p.m. daily. Those who can sing, dance, juggle, or can make a rabbit appear out of a hat are asked to fill out a performance application.
The Strawberry Festival announced that its carrying on the “Strawberry Cruizin” theme with an expanded Classic Car Show. The car show will showcase classic cars from the 1930s to 1970s.
The Strawberry Festival is not the only event the Santa Maria Fairpark is gearing up for. The team is planning the 130th Santa Barbara County Fair where “Adventure Awaits.” The Santa Barbara County Fair will be held July 12-16.
“Adventure Awaits” is this year’s fair theme and attendees will find plenty of adventures all over the Fairpark, organizers said.