Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, was reopened to the public after undergoing road maintenance from Tuesday through Thursday.
This park, popular with morning walkers because of its perimeter course, has all the elements for leisure activities. The old-style gazebo/bandstand is ideal for relaxing summer concerts in the park, or a small wedding ceremony. More than 100 different tree species can be seen at the park site. Amenities include three playgrounds, seven reservable group picnic areas, five barbecue picnic areas available on a first-come, first-served basis, a large open grass area for a leisurely game of soccer or touch football, horseshoe pits, and a popular 18-hole disc golf course.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.